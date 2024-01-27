Despite the Whites being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in Saturday afternoon's fourth round clash with Plymouth Argyle and facing an FA Cup replay, plenty of families across the city enjoyed a day out at the football.

Jaidon Anthony fired Leeds ahead with a terrific goal in the first half before Plymouth equalised through Adam Randell in the 73rd minute.

The draw for the fifth round of the competition will take place on Sunday afternoon, live on ITV from around 2pm.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was their to capture these pictures as generations of fans made their way to Elland Road ahead of kick off...

1 . Leeds United fans enjoy FA Cup day out Leeds United vs Plymouth was a day for the whole family to enjoy. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Leeds United fans enjoy FA Cup day out Kev Hughes, Ian Forrest and Jon Robinson. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Leeds United fans enjoy FA Cup day out Andy Ireland, Flo Ireland, Fynn Llewellyn, Arty Irelnd. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Leeds United fans enjoy FA Cup day out Aurat and Phil Smith travelled from West Cumbria for today's game. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Leeds United fans enjoy FA Cup day out Craig and Annabel Oswald of Whitkirk. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . Leeds United fans enjoy FA Cup day out Chris Medwell and Dan Philbey. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales