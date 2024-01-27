15 brilliant pictures of Leeds United fans soaking up FA Cup atmosphere ahead of Plymouth clash
Leeds United's fourth round clash at Elland Road proved a day out for all the family.
Despite the Whites being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in Saturday afternoon's fourth round clash with Plymouth Argyle and facing an FA Cup replay, plenty of families across the city enjoyed a day out at the football.
Jaidon Anthony fired Leeds ahead with a terrific goal in the first half before Plymouth equalised through Adam Randell in the 73rd minute.
The draw for the fifth round of the competition will take place on Sunday afternoon, live on ITV from around 2pm.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was their to capture these pictures as generations of fans made their way to Elland Road ahead of kick off...