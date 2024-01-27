Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

15 brilliant pictures of Leeds United fans soaking up FA Cup atmosphere ahead of Plymouth clash

Leeds United's fourth round clash at Elland Road proved a day out for all the family.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Jan 2024, 18:04 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 18:26 GMT

Despite the Whites being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in Saturday afternoon's fourth round clash with Plymouth Argyle and facing an FA Cup replay, plenty of families across the city enjoyed a day out at the football.

Jaidon Anthony fired Leeds ahead with a terrific goal in the first half before Plymouth equalised through Adam Randell in the 73rd minute.

The draw for the fifth round of the competition will take place on Sunday afternoon, live on ITV from around 2pm.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was their to capture these pictures as generations of fans made their way to Elland Road ahead of kick off...

Leeds United vs Plymouth was a day for the whole family to enjoy.

1. Leeds United fans enjoy FA Cup day out

Leeds United vs Plymouth was a day for the whole family to enjoy. Photo: Steve Riding

Kev Hughes, Ian Forrest and Jon Robinson.

2. Leeds United fans enjoy FA Cup day out

Kev Hughes, Ian Forrest and Jon Robinson. Photo: Steve Riding

Andy Ireland, Flo Ireland, Fynn Llewellyn, Arty Irelnd.

3. Leeds United fans enjoy FA Cup day out

Andy Ireland, Flo Ireland, Fynn Llewellyn, Arty Irelnd. Photo: Steve Riding

Aurat and Phil Smith travelled from West Cumbria for today's game.

4. Leeds United fans enjoy FA Cup day out

Aurat and Phil Smith travelled from West Cumbria for today's game. Photo: Steve Riding

Craig and Annabel Oswald of Whitkirk.

5. Leeds United fans enjoy FA Cup day out

Craig and Annabel Oswald of Whitkirk. Photo: Steve Riding

Chris Medwell and Dan Philbey.

6. Leeds United fans enjoy FA Cup day out

Chris Medwell and Dan Philbey. Photo: Steve Riding

