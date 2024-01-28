The Pilgrims largely thwarted Dutch forward Piroe at Elland Road on Saturday, limiting the 24-year-old to just two attempts on Conor Hazard's goal as the two teams could not be separated. Leeds' 1-1 draw means a replay will be required to decide which team progresses to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup, the result putting an end to United's 100 per cent start to 2024 with five wins from their five previous matches.

Piroe has recently had to settle for a place on the bench, after starting in the majority of Leeds' games during the first half of the season. A return to form for Patrick Bamford has led Farke to persist with the experienced striker ahead of Piroe, while tweaking creative lynchpin Georginio Rutter's position on the field.

"Obviously, I would have been delighted if he [Piroe] would have scored or would be there with an assist," the manager said. "We tried today the first time the combination with him and Georginio, also to change a bit the position.

"We played a bit more flexible than we did with Patrick and Georgi because when Patrick is playing he is the target man.

"Today with Joel and Georgi we played a bit more flexible but it was the first time that we started Joel upfront and Georgi a bit behind him," Farke added, explaining the change in approach, admitting there was an element of experimentation behind his thinking.

"It was also to see how this would work because we got the feeling Georgi has meanwhile more and more improved in this No. 10 role," Farke said, suggesting he now prefers Rutter in a deeper starting position.

Farke also intimated Piroe was unhappy not to have found the back of the net, but hopes he will be back to goalscoring form sooner rather than later.

"Yes when the striker doesn't score, he's never 100 per cent happy but like I mentioned we also had several changes in the offense and if you mix the offense up that much it’s often not that easy to shine on an individual level.

"If you ask him right now, yeah, he would have preferred to be there with an assist or with a crucial goal but perhaps he has saved them for the next game. We’ll see."