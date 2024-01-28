Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's pursuit of an international right-back is understood to be off as the club instead look at other targets.

Reports from Belgian media claimed that Leeds were close to signing 24-year-old Japan international defender Daiki Hashioka from Belgian side Sint-Truiden and the YEP understands that Hashioka was a player that United were very interested in.

However, it is understood that Leeds are instead now looking at other options in their bid to strengthen Daniel Farke's squad before next week's transfer deadline. The January window will close at 11pm on Thursday evening.

Hashioka has started 17 league games for Sint-Truiden this season, most recently last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Union Saint-Gilloise in which he was brought off in the 62nd minute.

A report on Sunday morning from the Daily Telegraph claimed that Luton Town were in talks to sign Hashioka on a permanent deal for approximately 2m euros.

Speaking at Friday's pre-Plymouth press conference, Whites boss Farke was asked if it was likely Leeds would come out of the window with the same squad and said: "I think it makes no sense right now to give my feeling.

"I have given my thoughts on this situation that we are fully aware we could do with other options in one or two positions and for that nothing has changed in these terms.

"For that it would be a lie if I say we go just with this squad we are trying in order to improve our squad. It also makes no sense to say we have a 60 or 70 per cent chance or just 50-50.

"We will see what the outcome is. I mentioned we are fully aware on one or two positions we could do with some additions and we try to do everything within the rules possible and then we will see what the outcome is."