Leeds United drew 2-2 with Newcastle United over the weekend. Sam Allardyce’s side are currently 18th in the table and are a point from safety with two matches left to play.

The Whites take on West Ham away next. David Moyes’ men are pretty much safe and can afford to focus on their quest to win the Europa Conference League.

Leeds then face Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season at Elland Road. The London club have been in poor form under interim manager Ryan Mason recently. Here is a look at the remaining fixtures at the bottom end of the Premier League table...

15. West Ham, 37 points - Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

16. Nottingham Forest, 34 points - Arsenal (H), Crystal Palace (A)

17. Everton, 32 points - Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

18. Leeds, 31 points - West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce

19. Leicester City, 30 points - Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

20. Southampton (R), 24 points - Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Leeds could do with winning both matches to give themselves the best chance of avoiding relegation to the Championship, although four points may also be enough depending on results elsewhere. They have shown fight over their last two performances against Manchester City and Newcastle and if they can play like they have done under Allardyce against West Ham and Spurs they stand a chance of getting something.

However, time is running out fast and they may have cut ties with Javi Gracia too late. Southampton are down and are currently joined by the Whites and Leicester City in the bottom three, with Everton and Nottingham Forest clinging on above.