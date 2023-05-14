Leeds United U21s are in Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off final action on Monday evening against Nottingham Forest. The Whites beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the semi-final after goals by Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins with Sam Allardyce in attendance.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, saw off West Brom 3-0 last time out. Ateef Konate, Oliver Hammond and Detlef Esapa Osong the scorers for Leeds’ play-off final opponents.

Leeds finished joint top of the division with Southampton after winning 13 of their 20 league matches. Forest placed one below them in 3rd and a point behind. Derby County finished rock bottom without winning a single game.

Who plays for Leeds U21s?

First-team striker Georginio Rutter made an appearance for the U21s in their last outing. He joined Leeds in the January transfer window from Hoffenheim but has struggled to make an impact with the first-team so far.

Other key players for the Whites are Joseph, Perkins, Sean McGurk, Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray. As for Forest, their main men and ones to watch out for are Konate, Hammond, Osong, Josh Powell and Jack Perkins.

How to get tickets?

Tickets are available on the official club website and went on sale last Wednesday (10th May). Supporters can buy a maximum of 10 each and 2022/23 General Admission Season Ticket Holders and My Leeds Members were able to claim a free ticket to attend but have claimed the offer by Thursday 11th May.

Adult tickets are £6 and concessions are £3. Fans will be housed in the East Stand Lower, West Stand and North Stand, the latter opened due to demand.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:00 (BST) and the game is being held at Elland Road.

How to watch Leeds United U21s against Nottingham Forest?

The game isn’t being shown live on TV and LUTV are not able to show it either due to Premier League broadcast restrictions. When there is a Premier League match on at the same time, in this case Leeds’ relegation rivals Leicester City against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium, clubs are not permitted to stream their PL2 matches.

There are other ways to keep up with the action though. Live text update coverage from the game on the Yorkshire Evening Post website will be provided and highlights will be available on LUTV after the match.

What has been said?

Skipper Joseph is looking forward to the clash against Nottingham Forest and believes the fact his side are at home will play to their advantage. He has said: “I think it is the most important game of the season for us.

“We are all looking forward to it after the good win against Aston Villa. They were a tough team to face and the fans played a big part in it. It was a really good win, we were really happy and now we look forward to facing Nottingham Forest.”

Regarding the fans, he said: “They’ve been great. I think I haven’t seen better fans than Leeds in all my small career. They give you that extra energy you need, especially in the last minutes of the game.