Leeds United man could be put on the ‘market’ as Arsenal and Newcastle United eye midfielder

Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Leeds United as they prepare for their next Premier League clash

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 14th May 2023, 11:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 19:00 BST

Leeds United drew 2-2 with Newcastle United in Sam Allardyce’s first game at Elland Road. The Whites have two fixtures left of the season to play as they look to avoid relegation to the Championship.

They have a trip to West Ham away up next. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder latest

Leeds could face a battle to keep Tyler Adams this summer regardless of what league they find themselves in. The USA international, who made the switch to England last year from Red Bull Leipzig, has impressed during his time in Yorkshire so far but is currently out injured.

Table toppers Arsenal and Champions League chasing Newcastle United may swoop for him at the end of this season. Journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport: “It’s also extremely hard to see how Leeds keep hold of Adams if they go down. There will be top Premier League clubs looking at him and I think there is actually something in the Newcastle and Arsenal rumours.”

Uncertain future

Weston McKennie is facing an uncertain future at Leeds at this moment in time and he could be put on the ‘market’ again. The 24-year-old joined on loan from Juventus in the January transfer window and has since made 18 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking on his Here We Go Podcast reporter Fabrizio Romano has provided this update regarding his situation: “If Leeds will get relegated, it’s going to be really difficult to see McKennie staying at Leeds. There’s a chance for McKennie to return to Juventus at the end of the season.

“Let’s see the manager situation because if Allegri stays, the feeling is that Juventus will put McKennie again on the market in the summer.”