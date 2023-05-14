Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United receive boost in Premier League survival battle as rival’s key advantage chipped away

Everton’s goal difference took a heavy blow on Sunday afternoon as league leaders Manchester City scored three times without reply at Goodison Park, in what could yet prove to be consequential for Leeds United.

By Joe Donnohue
Published 14th May 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read

Both Everton and Leeds have just two Premier League fixtures remaining before the end of the 2022/23 season and are separated by a single point in the table. Leeds currently occupy 18th place after Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Newcastle United and have accrued 31 points so far this season, whilst Everton sit 17th on 32 from 36 matches.

Crucially, the Toffees’ favourable goal difference received a blow on Sunday as an Ilkay Gundogan-inspired Man City recorded a 3-0 win on Merseyside. The German international midfielder, who scored twice against Leeds the previous weekend, netted a brace once more, including a sumptuous free-kick and a spectacular improvised finish inside the penalty area. Leeds-born striker Erling Haaland also found the back of the net to leave Sean Dyche’s side in a similar position to Leeds heading into the penultimate and final weeks of the season.

Everton’s goal difference of minus 24 remains better than Leeds’ but only by a single goal, meaning this coming weekend’s fixtures versus Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, respectively, could prove to be especially consequential to the league standings before the final round of fixtures on Sunday, May 28.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Ilkay Guendogan of Manchester City (obscured) celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester City at Goodison Park on May 14, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Ilkay Guendogan of Manchester City (obscured) celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester City at Goodison Park on May 14, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Ilkay Guendogan of Manchester City (obscured) celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester City at Goodison Park on May 14, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
