Both Everton and Leeds have just two Premier League fixtures remaining before the end of the 2022/23 season and are separated by a single point in the table. Leeds currently occupy 18th place after Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Newcastle United and have accrued 31 points so far this season, whilst Everton sit 17th on 32 from 36 matches.

Crucially, the Toffees’ favourable goal difference received a blow on Sunday as an Ilkay Gundogan-inspired Man City recorded a 3-0 win on Merseyside. The German international midfielder, who scored twice against Leeds the previous weekend, netted a brace once more, including a sumptuous free-kick and a spectacular improvised finish inside the penalty area. Leeds-born striker Erling Haaland also found the back of the net to leave Sean Dyche’s side in a similar position to Leeds heading into the penultimate and final weeks of the season.

Everton’s goal difference of minus 24 remains better than Leeds’ but only by a single goal, meaning this coming weekend’s fixtures versus Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, respectively, could prove to be especially consequential to the league standings before the final round of fixtures on Sunday, May 28.