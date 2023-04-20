One of Leeds United’s strengths in the Premier League relegation battle has, in recent weeks, become one of their biggest weaknesses.

That strength turned to weakness? Their Elland Road form. Javi Gracia’s side have shipped 11 goals in just two games as a 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace was followed by a 6-1 defeat to Liverpool earlier this week.

The loss to Liverpool marked the first time the Whites have conceded five or more goals in consecutive league matches, with the result the first time they had conceded six goals at home in a top-flight game in their entire history.

It was also only the fourth time the club had conceded six or more goals at home, with the the other three occasions coming outside the Premier League.

Leeds are two points above the bottom three, with seven games remaining to salvage their Premier League status. Four of those games are away from home with their remaining Elland Road matches coming against Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

They travel to Fulham on Saturday while they are still facing away games against Bournemouth, Man City and West Ham.

With 31 games played, the Whites have picked up 69 per cent of their points at Elland Road. To put that into context, only Nottingham Forest - 78 per cent - and West Ham - 71 per cent - have a greater reliance on their home form, highlighting the damaging nature of their last two defeats.

With just three home games remaining - with two of those against sides fighting for a top-four place and the other against a fellow struggler - Leeds cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Their goal difference has gone from -11 to -20 in the space of two games and with Everton on -22 - that could prove crucial come the final whistle on May 28.

With their home form taking a knock in recent games, the Whites now desperately require an improvement on the road. Only Nottingham Forest have picked up fewer points away from home than Leeds in the top flight this campaign.

However, when up against it Leeds have produced some surprise results away from home as they dramatically beat Liverpool at Anfield in October before scoring four goals in a fine win at Wolves.