Fulham v Leeds United: Javi Gracia press conference live, Whites injury updates
Leeds United visit Fulham this weekend in their ongoing fight for Premier League survival and Whites boss Javi Gracia is holding his pre-match press conference this afternoon.
Gracia’s side have shipped in 11 goals in their last two games which have ended in Elland Road hammerings at the hands of Crystal Palace and Liverpool. Just eight days after the 5-1 hiding at the hands of Palace, Monday night’s 6-1 drubbing by Liverpool left Leeds fifth-bottom and still only two points clear of the drop zone with just seven games left.
Leeds have now conceded 60 goals for the worst defensive record in the division and a trip to tenth-placed Fulham is next for a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon at Craven Cottage.
Gracia will be speaking to the media at Thorp Arch at 1pm and we will bring you everything that is said including any injury updates here.
Lack of leaders question is being asked because team collapses
“I understand that and I think in this moment it is not time to speak, it is time to do, you tell me these things and I agree, we have to get back to how we were before.”
Are there enough leaders?
“In my opinion there are different ways to be a leader. Maybe we don’t have players that show that character outside, maybe, but inside I can tell you we have a good atmosphere, I am happy with the atmosphere we have.”
On Tyler Adams - will he play again this season?
“No, if I tell you I lie, I don’t know, he is working hard but I can’t tell you if he will be ready or not. He is a player that plays in a position where we don’t have many other options, now we have Adam Forshaw who is ready but it is an absence in an important position. We have young players who can play there but it is an important absence, we haveto believe in the players that we have as I do.”
Does it require shouting from you at these times?
“I think we have different reactions in different moments, what is important is to convince the players, to understand why it is happening, to identify the problems and find the solutions. I have to accept my responsibility.”
Is Gnonto carrying an issue?
“Gnonto is ready, he had a little issue, he had some problems but now he is ready, he is training the last week. In the beginning when he came back I tried to protect a bit but now he is available and ready.”
On rest defence
“I think it is something vital in some games when you are attacking and you have possession in other games but in some games even more, in these last games against Forest, against Liverpool, you know you if you don’t pay attention on the counter they kill you on the counter, we try to avoid it.”
On Wober
“What I can say about Max is that when he was available he played as a centre back playing with Robin in the middle and he had very good performances. He was injured the last two weeks, for the last game he was available but only trained one or two days and I think now he is in a better condition to help the team and we will decide.”
On Bamford
“Calf. We have to wait until the end, he is training but at this moment I don’t know if he will be ready.”
On Gnonto, why not starting?
“There are many things we are not doing well in this moment, you only need to see the results to know it. I believe in my players, I believe in my squad and knowing that we have some players that have little issues/not in the best condition but all of them want to help the team.”