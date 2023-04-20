Another huge weekend of Premier League action kicks off this weekend starting on Friday night as league leaders Arsenal take on Southampton in North London.

Leeds United are also in the capital for the early kick off on Saturday as Javi Gracia’s side look to pick up some valuable points in their fight against relegation as they face Fulham at Craven Cottage. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer transfer window edges closer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites are now said to be ‘in the mix’ for a midfielder who has previously been linked with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. Elsewhere, Leeds are also said to be ‘scouting’ a striker who is also thought to be on the radar of Leicester City. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Thursday, April 20:

Leeds United ‘join race’ for Sporting midfielder

Leeds United have joined Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign highly-rated Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Urgate, according to TeamTALK via Portuguese publication Record. It is claimed that the Yorkshire club’s scouting department have been monitoring Ugarte’s progress for some time.

However, the Uruguayan World Cup star will not come cheap with his current release clause set at €60 million (around £53m). Not only that but increased interest in the midfielder has since prompted Sporting to try and raise that exit price to €80 million (around £70m) instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United send scouts to watch RC Lens forward

A report from Footmercato in France claims that Leeds United are among a number of clubs scouting RC Lens forward Lois Openda. The player has also previously been linked with a transfer to Leeds’ Premier League relegation rivals Leicester City.