Leeds United's new relegation odds vs Brentford, Wolves, West Ham & co in predicted final Premier League table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 21st Jul 2025, 17:10 BST

A look at Leeds United’s current relegation odds versus predicted new rivals.

A first look at a new look Leeds United has been provided - and there have been changes to the club’s relegation odds versus expected key new rivals in the new predicted final Premier League table.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites took on Manchester United in Sweden on Saturday afternoon in a game which acted as the first pre-season friendly for both sides.

The Red Devils finished last season’s Premier League campaign in a dismal 15th place compared to the club’s high standards but Ruben Amorim’s men did make the final of the Europa League.

Leeds, new to the Premier League as Championship champions, essentially gave as good as they got against the Red Devils in a match which ended in a goalless draw.

Five new signings made their debuts for Leeds whose expected key new rivals Brentford have been dealt another big blow through star man Bryan Mbeumo’s imminent move to Old Trafford.

The Bees have already lost boss Thomas Frank to Brentford and captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal. Another team predicted to struggle in Wolves have also lost two key men this summer in Matheus Cunha to Manchester United and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City.

Amid all the latest developments and viewings, here, we run through the very latest relegation odds in a predicted final table based on those odds.

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1.

3. 3rd: Newcastle United

Relegation odds: 200-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 200-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 150-1.

5. 5th: Aston Villa

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 40-1.

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds: 40-1. | Getty Images

