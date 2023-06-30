Leeds United fans still wait patiently for news on a new manager as the appointment of Daniel Farke seems to edge ever closer.

The lack of first team coach has stalled progress in the transfer window with no clear idea of how the side will set up and launch a promotion campaign in the Championship next season.

As such, talk remains largely around Leeds United departures and these are the latest rumours from Elland Road.

Sevilla fail to meet Rodrigo demands

Leeds United striker Rodrigo is believed to have seen his move to Spanish side Sevilla collapse at the last hurdle due to a snag in negotiations.

The Spaniard was a livewire for the Whites at times last year, enjoying rich goalscoring runs which saw him bag 13 goals in his opening 18 appearances.

There's a big clear-out going on at Elland Road this summer and Rodrigo was one of the stars rumoured to be on his way out with a move to Sevilla the most likely.

Rodrigo may not be on his way to Sevilla after all (Image: Getty Images)

Javier Bautista, a journalist for Spanish outlet El Partidazo de COPE , has now said that Sevilla failed to meet Rodrigo's demands and that a move had 'broken down'.

The forward has also attracted interest from Qatar, which could provide a back-up option should his heart be set on leaving Leeds United.

Leeds United star will ‘take pay cut’ in desperation to leave Elland Road

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca could take a pay cut if it means he can leave Elland Road this summer.

That's according to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito , which suggests the 26-year-old has no interest in playing in the Championship next season.

The star only arrived in Yorkshire last summer from Bayern Munich on a €12m deal. Roca scored once and assisted two goals in 32 appearances for Leeds United last season.