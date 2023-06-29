Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is attracting interest from Serie A giants AC Milan - according to reports in Italy.

Just under a year has passed since the Colombia international moved to Elland Road from Eredivisie club Feyenoord in a deal believed to be worth around £21million. After grabbing his first Whites goal in a 3-1 Carabao Cup win against Barnsley in late August, Sinisterra got off the mark in the Premier League by scoring in successive games against Everton and Brentford just days later.

A series of injuries limited his involvement as the Whites fought an unsuccessful battle against relegation as he ended what could be his only season at Elland Road with five goals in 20 just appearances in the Premier League. Several clubs have been credited with an interest in Sinisterra and Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb have revealed Milan have ‘already taken information’ from Leeds over their valuation of the winger, with the Whites are believed to want to recoup the fee they paid for the 24-year-old last summer.

Crucially, the report also reveals the Serie A club would have to offload another non-EU player if they opt to move for Sinisterra as they close in on the signing of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Director confirms interest in Whites defender

Eintracht Frankfurt director Markus Krosche has described Robin Koch as ‘an interesting name’ - but stopped short of confirming any interest in the Leeds United defender.

GERMANY DREAM - Robin Koch's national team ambition always made an exit likely this summer but Leeds United deny that he can go for free thanks to a relegation clause. Pic: Getty

The likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move for the former Freiburg star but he is yet to make a firm decision over his future in the aftermath of the White relegation into the Championship.

Several clubs in the Bundesliga have also reportedly shown an interest in signing Koch - but Krosche is the first official to directly reference the Whites defender as he spoke to Sky Deutschland.