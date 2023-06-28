The report out of Portugal follows comments made by Rodrigo’s father and agent Adalberto Machado, in which he disclosed information relating to planned meetings with the Whites’ hierarchy.

"I have an appointment now with the people of the club [Leeds],” he told ABC. “We are going to fix all those issues and we will know soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodrigo is expected to leave Elland Road this summer, owing to his status as one of Leeds’ highest-earning players. The 32-year-old recently earned a recall to the Spanish national team and was part of the squad crowned UEFA Nations League winners this month.

Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim is currently in charge at Stars League club Al-Rayyan, having been appointed earlier this week. Jardim has previously taken charge of AS Monaco, winning the Ligue 1 title in 2017 and has more recently enjoyed success as coach of Shabab Al Ahli and Al Hilal in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, respectively, winning silverware with both clubs.

UOL Esporte journalist Bruno Andrade claims Al-Rayyan are not the only outfit interested in the Spaniard’s services, suggesting there are also unnamed English clubs contemplating a move for the striker who hit double figures for relegated Leeds last term.