Leeds United striker linked with Qatar switch as new 'English clubs' transfer claim made

Leeds United striker Rodrigo Moreno is reportedly a target for Qatari side Al Rayyan, currently managed by ex-AS Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read

The report out of Portugal follows comments made by Rodrigo’s father and agent Adalberto Machado, in which he disclosed information relating to planned meetings with the Whites’ hierarchy.

"I have an appointment now with the people of the club [Leeds],” he told ABC. “We are going to fix all those issues and we will know soon.”

Rodrigo is expected to leave Elland Road this summer, owing to his status as one of Leeds’ highest-earning players. The 32-year-old recently earned a recall to the Spanish national team and was part of the squad crowned UEFA Nations League winners this month.

Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim is currently in charge at Stars League club Al-Rayyan, having been appointed earlier this week. Jardim has previously taken charge of AS Monaco, winning the Ligue 1 title in 2017 and has more recently enjoyed success as coach of Shabab Al Ahli and Al Hilal in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, respectively, winning silverware with both clubs.

UOL Esporte journalist Bruno Andrade claims Al-Rayyan are not the only outfit interested in the Spaniard’s services, suggesting there are also unnamed English clubs contemplating a move for the striker who hit double figures for relegated Leeds last term.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United scores their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United scores their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
