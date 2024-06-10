The transfer window opens for Leeds United and their Championship rivals on Friday

One of Leeds United’s promotion rivals for next season are close to being dealt another major blow after Newcastle United reportedly agreed personal terms for one of their key players.

Burnley have already lost head coach Vincent Kompany following his appointment at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and now they could be set to wave goodbye to first-choice goalkeeper James Trafford to Premier League side Newcastle.

The Magpies have agreed personal terms with the former Manchester City goalkeeper with a bid of around £15m expected to follow as they seek to complete an early deal. That is according to Fabrizio Romano with the transfer window due to open this Friday.

The 21-year-old joined the Clarets for £15m last summer with that transfer fee possibly increasing to £19m based on relevant add-ons being met. City are set to pocket 20 per cent of any future fee with reports Burnley want £30m to allow Trafford to leave Turf Moor as they seek to make a profit on the goalkeeper and boost their own compliance with profit and sustainability regulations.

Trafford started the first 28 of Burnley’s 38 Premier League games last term as the Clarets were relegated back to the Championship after one season in the top flight. The 10 games he missed was due to Kompany’s decision to drop him in favour of Arijanet Muric.

He was named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024 but he was one of the seven players cut as the Three Lions boss had to cut his travelling contingent to 26 ahead of the tournament which starts in Germany this Friday as the hosts face Scotland in the opening game - a fixture that could see Leeds captain Liam Cooper feature.

Chelsea are also linked with Trafford but Newcastle appear to be leading the race. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has left the club following the conclusion of his contract while second-choice stopper Martin Dúbravka is facing an uncertain future with just 12 months remaining on his Newcastle deal.

Upon signing for Burnley last summer, Kompany was full of praise for Trafford. He said: "We’ve signed an extremely talented young man. More than just a talent he’s a great character. James is a very impressive, confident mature young man. Most people have seen what he’s achieved in his career so far and his level of talent.

"We’re looking forward to developing that even further. Making him even better. He’s done so much all ready and what excites us is how far he can go."

Trafford started his career with Carlisle United before moving to Man City’s academy. He spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers before completing his permanent move to Burnley. He made 78 appearances for Bolton in two temporary spells with the club, and was part of the side to win the 2023 EFL Trophy.

