Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories.

Leeds United have just a few days left to finalise their transfer plans ahead of the summer window opening on Friday, June 14. Daniel Farke’s side suffered play-off heartbreak at the hands of Southampton last month but can now look forward to the excitement of another Championship promotion push with the added stability of an ownership group and manager already in place.

This summer will not be without its compromises and chairman Paraag Marathe has already admitted there will be tough decisions to make, with the likelihood being that one or two top players will be sold in order to remain compliant with profitability and sustainability rules. But there will also be arrivals this summer as Farke builds for another 46-game campaign and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodon return?

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are expected to do all they can to welcome Joe Rodon back for at least another season, although the finances surrounding a deal will make it tough. Rodon enjoyed an excellent campaign on loan at Elland Road and was almost ever-present at centre-back, with only Ethan Ampadu, Illan Meslier and Georginio Rutter racking up more Championship minutes.

The Welshman recently returned to parent club Tottenham and although the north London club are open to a sale, they extended the Welshman’s contract for 12 months and will command a significant fee. Another year of second-tier football has tightened the purse-strings at Leeds but a deal has not been ruled out by those in charge.

“I am absolutely certain they will take Rodon back if they can,” The Athletic journalist Phil Hay told the Square Ball Podcast. “It is difficult financially for Leeds, obviously they are going to pull money in, but how much they will be able to spend in terms of fees will depend on what they accrue from players who leave. Financially with Rodon, it suits more to be able to do him on loan if you can. I don’t know what Rodon’s options would be but he seemed very happy here and it has been one of his best seasons in terms of his own performances. It would make sense.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Girma ‘talks’

Leeds are one of two Championship teams to have reportedly approached the representatives of Reggiana midfielder Natan Girma. Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino reports of interest from Serie A outfit Monza but names Farke’s outfit alongside Watford as two potential English suitors.

Girma has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Italy’s Serie B, registering five goals and three assists in 26 appearances from attacking midfield after signing as a free agent last summer. The 22-year-old is described as Reggiana’s ‘jewel’ and is thought to be valued between £2.5m and £3.5m, with the second-tier side reluctant to see him leave but accepting that an offer from a top club could be tempting.