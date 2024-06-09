It’s been over a month since the regular season ended and two weeks since Leeds United’s heart-breaking play-off final defat to Southampton, with clubs now firmly focused on the future. The 2024/25 Championship line-up is fully confirmed and those in charge at various teams will be planning for a summer of change.

A key milestone in those early summer plans is confirmation of what each club plans to do with those running down their contracts and retained lists have been coming thick and fast over the last few weeks. Leeds were one of the latest to announce their list, with Friday’s announcement confirming exits for the likes of Luke Ayling, Ian Poveda and Lewis Bate.

With so many teams across the division confirming who will leave for free, those in charge at Leeds might be minded to have a scout through and see if there are any bargains available. Below, the YEP has rounded up who from each of the 24 teams looks set to leave.

Every Championship free agent thus summer From left to right: Jack Cork, Nathaniel Chalobah, Bradley Dack and Stuart Dallas are among the Championship free agents this summer.

Blackburn Rovers In talks: Kyle McFadzean, John Fleck. Released: Sam Barnes, Lenni Cirino, Ben Fyles, Jay Haddow, Jared Harlock, Ethan Walker, Charlie Weston, Ben Thirkill.

Bristol City In talks: Joe Williams, Romani Rowe Released: Matty James, Andy King, Andreas Weimann, Ben Acey, Zac Bell, McIntosh Boyd, Marlee Francois, Callum Hutton, Duncan Idehen, Dylan Kadji, Harry Leeson, Harvey Wiles-Richards

Cardiff City Released: Romaine Sawyers, Sheyi Ojo, Rohan Luthra, Oliver Denham In talks: Cameron Antwi, Tom Davies, Raheem Conte, Kieron Evans, Matthew Turner.