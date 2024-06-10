Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Championship club has found an inventive way to raise funds in a bid to challenge Leeds United.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Watford have raised almost £7million in a matter of days after making 10 per cent of the club’s shares available to the public.

In a pioneering new initiative that was announced last week, Watford made shares available in the form of ‘digital equity’, with members of the public able to buy a small stake in the club for as little as £49.76. Reports suggested the total value of shares made available was around £17.5m, with the hope among those in charge at Vicarage Road being to raise significant funds ahead of the summer transfer window.

And their plan, which is the first of its kind by any major English club, seems to be working with early reflections showing around £6.6m has been raised across almost 6,000 separate investors. The weekend total from those based in the United Kingdom stood at a little over £2.3m, while US and other international-based investors have put in just under $5.5m (£4.3m) - both are expected to continue rising.

As well as owning a stake in the Championship club, those who make an investment can enjoy a number of perks, based on the amount they put in. An investment of around £300 earns someone an exclusive club scarf and stadium tour for two, while at the other end, putting £800,000 into Watford will earn investors a huge range of benefits including access to a premium box for one game, all three shirts on release day, access to exclusive lounges and an invite to play at Vicarage Road one the season has finished.

Those in charge at Vicarage Road will hope the new investment can boost their transfer coffers ahead of the summer window as they look to improve on last season’s 15th-placed finish. Tom Cleverley was appointed as permanent manager in April and will need funds to build the squad to his liking.

Cleverley took a point at home to Leeds when he was interim boss back in March, following a 2-2 draw, while Daniel Farke’s side came out on top with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Elland Road in September. Watford will hope to be challenging Leeds for promotion next season.

Those in charge at Elland Road have also received an early financial boost, having recently confirmed the arrival of Red Bull as minority stakeholders and front-of-shirt sponsors. The value of either deal is not known but it is expected to be the biggest commercial deal in EFL history, which will see the Austrian energy drink giant’s logo on all kits from next season, replacing Boxt.