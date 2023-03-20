After a dramatic weekend in the Premier League relegation battle a supercomputer has cast a new verdict on Leeds United’s predicted finishing position.

Javi Gracia’s Leeds United side made it seven points from a possible 12 under the Spaniard as they won 4-2 at Wolves in an incident-packed fixture last weekend.

Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen put the Whites 3-0 up after 62 minutes but goals from Jonny and Matheus Cunha provided a nervy finish before Rodrigo sealed the win with a controversial fourth goal deep into stoppage time.

Wolves also saw Jonny sent off while Cunha was dismissed after being subbed off. The victory puts Leeds in a much-cosier 14th place heading into the international break.

However, they remain just two points above the relegation zone, with just four points between Crystal Palace in 12th and Southampton in 20th.

In what promises to be an absorbing relegation fight, data experts at FiveThirtyEight casting their fresh verdict on where Leeds will end up and with how many points...

1 . Arsenal Predicted points - 87 Photo Sales

2 . Man City Predicted points - 85 Photo Sales

3 . Man United Predicted points - 71 Photo Sales

4 . Newcastle United Predicted points - 66 Photo Sales