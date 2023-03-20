News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s remaining 10 games compared to every relegation rival including Everton, Wolves and West Ham amid scrap for survival - gallery

A look at Leeds United’s remaining Premier League fixtures to see how they compare to those of their relegation rivals.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:08 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT

Leeds United secured a huge boost in their bid to beat the drop over the weekend, defeating Wolves.

Javi Gracia’s men leapt out of the relegation zone and up to 14th ahead of the international break with a win at Molineux. Leeds now sit two points above the drop, but there is plenty more work to do , with this season’s Premier League relegation battle looking like one of the closest in many years.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the nine teams involved in the relegation zone, rounding up the remaining fixtures for each of those teams.

Take a look below as we compare each club’s schedule for the run-in.

Remaining games: Leicester (H), Leeds (A), Southampton (H), Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Tottenham (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Nottingham Forest (H).

1. 12th - Crystal Palace - 27 points

Remaining games: Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Crystal Palace (H), Brighton (A), Aston Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A).

2. 13th - Wolves - 27 points

Remaining games: Arsenal (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Crystal Palace (H), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H).

3. 14th - Leeds United - 26 points

Remaining games: Tottenham (H), Man Utd (A). Fulham (H), Crystal Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H).

4. 15th - Everton - 26 points

