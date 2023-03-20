A look at Leeds United’s remaining Premier League fixtures to see how they compare to those of their relegation rivals.

Leeds United secured a huge boost in their bid to beat the drop over the weekend, defeating Wolves.

Javi Gracia’s men leapt out of the relegation zone and up to 14th ahead of the international break with a win at Molineux. Leeds now sit two points above the drop, but there is plenty more work to do , with this season’s Premier League relegation battle looking like one of the closest in many years.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the nine teams involved in the relegation zone, rounding up the remaining fixtures for each of those teams.

Take a look below as we compare each club’s schedule for the run-in.

1 . 12th - Crystal Palace - 27 points Remaining games: Leicester (H), Leeds (A), Southampton (H), Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Tottenham (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Nottingham Forest (H).

2 . 13th - Wolves - 27 points Remaining games: Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Crystal Palace (H), Brighton (A), Aston Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A).

3 . 14th - Leeds United - 26 points Remaining games: Arsenal (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Crystal Palace (H), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H).

4 . 15th - Everton - 26 points Remaining games: Tottenham (H), Man Utd (A). Fulham (H), Crystal Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H).