Leeds United put in another spirited performance against Newcastle United and remain in with a shout of staying up under Sam Allardyce. Last season’s relegation battle went down to the final day and it appears likely the same will occur this time around.

The Whites have West Ham away next Sunday followed by Tottenham Hotspur at home on the final day of the campaign at Elland Road. Here is a look at where they would finish based on the results of the reverse fixtures....

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Arsenal, 90 points, fixtures: Brighton (W) Nottingham Forest (W) Wolves (W)

2. Man City, 89 points, fixtures: Everton (D) Chelsea (W) Brighton (W) Brentford (L)

3. Newcastle United, 76 points, fixtures: Brighton (D) Leicester City (W) Chelsea (W)

4. Man Utd, 76 points, fixtures: Bournemouth (W) Chelsea (D) Fulham (W)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Liverpool, 71 points, fixtures: Leicester City (W) Aston Villa (W) Southampton (W)

6. Aston Villa, 63 points, fixtures: Liverpool (L) Brighton (W)

7. Spurs, 61 points, fixtures: Brentford (D) Leeds United (W)

8. Brighton, 59 points, fixtures: Arsenal (L) Newcastle (D) Southampton (W) Manchester City (L) Aston Villa (L)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9. Fulham, 57 points, fixtures: Crystal Palace (W) Manchester United (L)

10. Brentford, 56 points, fixtures: West Ham (W) Tottenham (D) Manchester City (W)

11. Crystal Palace, 46 points, fixtures: Fulham (L) Nottingham Forest (L)

12. Chelsea, 45 points, fixtures: Manchester City (L) Manchester United (D) Newcastle (L)

13. Wolves, 43 points, fixtures: Everton (W) Arsenal (L)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14. Bournemouth, 42 points, fixtures: Man Utd (L) Everton (W)

15. West Ham, 38 points, fixtures: Brentford (L) Leeds (D) Leicester (L)

16. Nottingham Forest, 37 points, fixtures: Arsenal (L) Crystal Palace (W)

17. Everton, 33 points, fixtures: Man City (D) Wolves (L) Bournemouth (L)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18. Leicester, 33 points, fixtures: Liverpool (L) Newcastle (L) West Ham (W)

19. Leeds, 32 points, fixtures: West Ham (D) Tottenham (L)

Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce

20. Southampton, 24 points, fixtures: Brighton (L) Liverpool (L)

Leeds have shown fight under Allardyce in their last two games but time is running out. They will need to win both matches to give them the best chance of survival.