Leeds United’s position in Premier League table based on reverse fixtures compared to Everton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest
Leeds United have two games to save themselves in the Premier League now
Leeds United put in another spirited performance against Newcastle United and remain in with a shout of staying up under Sam Allardyce. Last season’s relegation battle went down to the final day and it appears likely the same will occur this time around.
The Whites have West Ham away next Sunday followed by Tottenham Hotspur at home on the final day of the campaign at Elland Road. Here is a look at where they would finish based on the results of the reverse fixtures....
1. Arsenal, 90 points, fixtures: Brighton (W) Nottingham Forest (W) Wolves (W)
2. Man City, 89 points, fixtures: Everton (D) Chelsea (W) Brighton (W) Brentford (L)
3. Newcastle United, 76 points, fixtures: Brighton (D) Leicester City (W) Chelsea (W)
4. Man Utd, 76 points, fixtures: Bournemouth (W) Chelsea (D) Fulham (W)
5. Liverpool, 71 points, fixtures: Leicester City (W) Aston Villa (W) Southampton (W)
6. Aston Villa, 63 points, fixtures: Liverpool (L) Brighton (W)
7. Spurs, 61 points, fixtures: Brentford (D) Leeds United (W)
8. Brighton, 59 points, fixtures: Arsenal (L) Newcastle (D) Southampton (W) Manchester City (L) Aston Villa (L)
9. Fulham, 57 points, fixtures: Crystal Palace (W) Manchester United (L)
10. Brentford, 56 points, fixtures: West Ham (W) Tottenham (D) Manchester City (W)
11. Crystal Palace, 46 points, fixtures: Fulham (L) Nottingham Forest (L)
12. Chelsea, 45 points, fixtures: Manchester City (L) Manchester United (D) Newcastle (L)
13. Wolves, 43 points, fixtures: Everton (W) Arsenal (L)
14. Bournemouth, 42 points, fixtures: Man Utd (L) Everton (W)
15. West Ham, 38 points, fixtures: Brentford (L) Leeds (D) Leicester (L)
16. Nottingham Forest, 37 points, fixtures: Arsenal (L) Crystal Palace (W)
17. Everton, 33 points, fixtures: Man City (D) Wolves (L) Bournemouth (L)
18. Leicester, 33 points, fixtures: Liverpool (L) Newcastle (L) West Ham (W)
19. Leeds, 32 points, fixtures: West Ham (D) Tottenham (L)
20. Southampton, 24 points, fixtures: Brighton (L) Liverpool (L)
Leeds have shown fight under Allardyce in their last two games but time is running out. They will need to win both matches to give them the best chance of survival.
Their next opponents West Ham are pretty much safe now and have their sights mainly focused on the Europa Conference League. Spurs are also in poor form under Ryan Mason and look beatable at the moment.