'Destroy' - Joel Robles reveals Leeds United dressing room insight and Whites' survival belief
Whites keeper Joel Robles issued a very upbeat Leeds United message with some dressing room insight and a survival belief after Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at Elland Road.
Second-bottom Leeds knew they needed to beat third-placed visitors Newcastle to take themselves out of the drop zone and the Whites made a dream start as Luke Ayling smashed home a seventh-minute opener.
The Whites were then presented with a glorious opportunity to double their advantage when awarded a 28th-minute penalty for a foul on Junior Firpo but Patrick Bamford saw his spot kick saved and instead two successfully converted Newcastle penalties via Callum Wilson put the Magpies 2-1 up by the 69th minute.
Robles, though, hailed his side’s response in fighting back to bag a 2-2 draw through Rasmus Kristensen’s 79th-minute equaliser, particularly having been “destroyed” in similar circumstances in previous games.
The keeper was also left delighted with the way in which Leeds dug in upon having to play eight minutes of added time following Junior Firpo’s red card for a foul on Anthony Gordon, and revealed just how much of a mark those exertions had left on United’s players in the dressing room.
The point left Leeds in the relegation zone with just two games left but Robles declared that Leeds fully believed they could still survive and praised the efforts of his team mates for their efforts against the Magpies.
Speaking post-match to LUTV, Robles was asked if Leeds could be happy with the point and reasoned: “Obviously I think we played against a tough, tough team. They are playing for Europe, for the Champions League.
"Obviously we are in a moment where we need three points but I am happy because we believe until the end - this is the most important thing. After 1-0 we miss a penalty, we concede a goal so it's 1-1 at half time.
"And then after in the second half another penalty for them, 2-1, and, for me, the most important thing in that situation is the mentality. I like how we changed after 2-1 because we see in games ago in that moment that we destroy our job and I think in that period it is important to keep that belief.
"After, at 2-2, obviously with one player less it's difficult, especially when they have the quality to play in front. But I am really happy for my teammates because they put everything in. If you see my teammates in the dressing room they are really tired. I love to see this and now what's most important is the belief, to stay together, stay composed and enjoy the moment as well because I know it's a difficult moment for everyone, for the club, for the players, for the fans. But we still have belief for everything."