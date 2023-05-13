Leeds United confirm lifetime ban for supporter involved in Eddie Howe touchline altercation
Leeds United have taken swift action to enforce a lifetime ban for the supporter who confronted Eddie Howe in the away dugout during the Whites’ 2-2 draw against Newcastle.
The incident occurred in the 91st minute of Leeds’ score-draw with the Magpies, immediately following Junior Firpo’s red card for a last-man foul on Anthony Gordon. Howe said after the match that the supporter’s actions came as a surprise to him, as he appeared to shove the Newcastle coach, before being apprehended by members of the black-and-whites’ backroom staff and stadium security.
“I actually can't remember whether he pushed me or not,” Howe said. “It was just such a strange thing because you're concentrating on the game. It's not something you expect to happen, I think he confronted me, said something that I can't repeat. And then he's led away, I think that's what happened but someone might tell me different.
"I think that moments like that do make you think, the safety of staff players is paramount for me, Premier League, any matches in the Football League. We need to be mindful. I think security is so important."
On Saturday afternoon, an official club statement read: "Leeds United can confirm that following an incident at our Premier League match against Newcastle United today an arrest has been made, and a lifetime ban has also been issued."