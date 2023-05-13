The Whites came away with a point, despite taking the lead and then surrendering their advantage through the concession of two penalties. Sam Allardyce’s side equalised late on through Rasmus Kristensen’s deflected attempt and played their part in what was a bad-tempered affair beneath the spring sunshine.

Tempers flared on the touchline following Junior Firpo’s late red card, as an individual from the crowd confronted Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and was swiftly apprehended by stadium security.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw, Sam Allardyce commended his players’ performances, as well as their fight to come back from 2-1 down in the second half.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Sam Allardyce, Manager of Leeds United, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on May 13, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"[They] gave me some hope about us going forward because they tried their very best today and I can't ask for any more than that.”

On substitutions and a tweak at half-time, Allardyce said: "I felt that bringing him [Adam Forshaw] on at half-time was the right thing with his experience, because we'd done okay but we got in the game better with him on. We changed the system actually because we pushed Weston [McKennie] up on Joelinton who was getting far too much ball so that helped us a bit but defending and our overall performance was good today.

"And I have to point out my goalie [Joel Robles] by the way, I thought he were excellent,” Allardyce added.

