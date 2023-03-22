Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will not be part of the Gunners squad for next month’s meeting with Leeds United after he was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Japan international had successful surgery on a ‘significant’ knee injury in London on Tuesday and will not return until next campaign.

He has appeared 21 times for Arsenal in the Premier League this term but has started just six games. One of those was at Elland Road as the Gunners came out on top in a controversial clash in October.

In a statement, the Gunners revealed he had picked up the issue in last Thursday’s Europa League loss to Sporting Lisbon, as the North London club exited the competition on penalties.

He was seen leaving the field with a member of Arsenal’s medical staff just nine minutes into the fixture before being replaced by former Leeds man Ben White.

A club statement read: “Tomi has had successful surgery in London on Tuesday and will be ruled out for the remainder of this season.

“Everyone at the club will now be working hard with Tomi, so he can join pre-season training ahead of next season.”

Arsenal are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Leeds’ relegation rivals Crystal Palace 4-1 last weekend.

The Whites had moved a one point behind Palace the previous day after an incident-packed victory at Wolves. When Leeds and Arsenal met in October, Bukayo Saka struck the winner to give the London club victory.

The game was delayed by 40 minutes due to a power outage at Elland Road as Patrick Bamford missed from the penalty spot after being introduced in the second half. Leeds were awarded a second penalty when Gabriel kicked out at the Leeds man in stoppage time.

Referee Chris Kavanagh sent off the Arsenal defender but then overturned both calls after being advised to consult his pitch-side monitor.