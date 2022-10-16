Leeds United 0 Arsenal 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings and gallery as trio get 8s but sole 5

Leeds made a bright start but fell behind in the 35th minute when a terrible crossfield pass from Rodrigo found Bukayo Saka who played a one-two with Martin Odegaard before firing past Illan Meslier from a tight angle. The Whites were then awarded a penalty in the 64th minute as William Saliba controlled a cross with his arm but Bamford rolled his spot kick wide of the post having replaced Rodrigo at the half-time break.

As part of a crazy afternoon at Elland Road, Leeds were then awarded another penalty in the 92nd minute after Gabriel kicked out at Bamford, for which the Gunners defender was initially sent off. But VAR instructed referee Chris Kavanagh to check for a foul from Bamford on his monitor and the man in the middle returned to overturn both the awarding of the spot kick and the red card. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a wild afternoon at LS11 which also featured a 40-minute break in play after a power cut.