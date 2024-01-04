Leeds United are now preparing for FA Cup action after getting back to winning ways in the Championship. The Whites are now back within seven points of second placed Ipswich Town, though Southampton remain between Leeds and Ipswich, with the Saints now within four points of the top two.

For now, Daniel Farke's men have the FA Cup to concentrate on, with a trip to League One promotion challengers Peterborough United lying in wait this weekend. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Moore interest

Leeds are said to be interested in AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore. The Wales international is said to be likely to leave Bournemouth on loan this month, and his former club Cardiff City are said to be leading the chase.

But according to The Sun, interest is fierce, with Leeds, Ipswich, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Birmingham and Sunderland all exploring a possible deal. Moore scored 25 goals in 64 appearances during his spell at Cardiff, while he hasn't been quite so prolific in the Premier League, scoring nine goals in 38 league appearances.

Summerville 'interest'

Newcastle United are said to be pushing for a deal to sign Leeds star Crysencio Summerville. Summerville has been one of the Whites' standout players this season, and Football Transfers say Newcastle are now interested in a deal.