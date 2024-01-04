Leeds United defender Robin Koch is into the final six months of his Elland Road contract and expected to hold talks with loan club Eintracht Frankfurt over a permanent transfer to the German Bundesliga side.

Koch's time at Elland Road all but came to an end over the summer when a season-long loan to the European outfit was confirmed. The German international defender now has just six months remaining on his Leeds deal, meaning he is permitted to enter into pre-contract talks with foreign clubs regarding a summer move.

German outlet BILD report these discussions are expected to take place with Eintracht this month and Koch's future decided well before his contract expiry date. While an agreement can be reached and announced this month, Koch will not officially become an Eintracht player until July.

Leeds received a six-figure fee from Eintracht in their agreement to send the 27-year-old out on loan this season but will be due no further remuneration once his association with the club ends. Any potential sell-on or percentage of future fee clauses are voided when players leave on free transfers.

"In the coming days, the Eintracht bosses want to sit down with the defender to talk about a permanent position," BILD report. "The club has only been able to officially negotiate with Koch, whose contract with Leeds expires in the summer, since the beginning of the year."