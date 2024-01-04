Former Leeds United midfielder Jonny Howson has spoken of the 'strange' feeling he experienced this season on his return to Elland Road.

The 35-year-old represented Leeds between 2006 and 2012 after coming through the academy at Thorp Arch, going on to play 225 times for the Whites across all competitions. Now with Championship rivals Middlesbrough, Howson still harbours a fondness for Elland Road and the club's supporters, declaring in an interview with Sky Bet there remains 'a lot of love' for Leeds.

“The atmosphere at Elland Road is always good. I hadn't been there for a few years, whilst they were in the Premier League, but from a personal point of view, it’s a bit of a strange one going back to Leeds," Howson said having returned to his former stomping ground with Boro earlier this season.

“One half of me looks forward to going back and playing there, but the other half of me finds it a bit strange, spending many years at Leeds, growing up as a kid watching and following them. The result for Boro wasn’t a good one for us on the day, but regards to the atmosphere, it was brilliant.”

Leeds defeated the north-east club 3-2 at Elland Road on December 2nd, thanks to goals from Dan James, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe. Howson says despite the result, there remains a fondness for the Elland Road faithful.

“I look back fondly at my time at Leeds. I'm from the area, so I have a lot of memories. As a player, I was fortunate enough to win promotion which was great, and I spent a lot of time at the club.

"It’s always going to stick in your memory, and I have a lot of love for the club,” he added.