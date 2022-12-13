A look at Leeds United’s last 10 January transfer window signings and what they are up to now.

Leeds United will already be looking at potential signings ahead of the January transfer window.

It has been a mixed season for the Whites, who went into the World Cup break in 15th, and they know they need to improve if they want to avoid getting dragged into another relegation battle this season. New signings could be key to improved performances, and Jesse Marsch should be backed in the winter window, especially after the profit Leeds made in the summer.

Though, traditionally, the Whites haven’t been too busy in recent January windows, signing only one player in the last two combined. In that vein, we have taken a look at the last 10 players signed permanently by Leeds during January windows, and what those players are up to now.

Take a look below...

1. Mateo Joseph (2022) Joseph was signed from Espanyol in 2022 and remains at the club. he is only 19, and he is viewed as a prospect.

2. Ian Poveda (2020) Poveda was signed as a prospect in 2020 from Manchester City. He remains at the club and is currently on loan with Blackpool.

3. Elia Caprile (2020) Caprile joined in 2020 but never made a Premier League appearance for the Whtes. He left for Italian club Bari earlier this year and has since become an Italy under-21 international.

4. Kiko Casilla (2019) Casilla was signed on a free from Real Madrid in 2019, and he went on to make 56 league appearances. He later joined Elche on loan before cancelling his contract by mutual consent. He has since joined Getafe, but he is yet to make a league appearance for the Madrid side.