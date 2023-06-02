Leeds United are back on the search for a new manager after deciding to move on from short-term boss Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce was in charge for a short period at the end of the Premier League season, with the Whites deciding to go for one late - and hopeful - ‘roll of the dyce’, if you will. It didn’t pay off, though, and Allardyce was not able to save Leeds from relegation, leading to the club deciding to pursue other targets ahead of their return to the Championship.

A number of managers are now being linked, and with that in mind, we have taken a look at the five most likely options - based on the latest odds - to see which candidates the Whites should be taking seriously.

Steven Gerrard - 5/2

Gerrard is the early favourite, and he is a big name with a clear marketing advantage for the club.

That doesn’t mean he is necessarily the right man, though, and it’s fair to say the former Liverpool star has had a mixed managerial career so far. He did very well at Rangers, leading them to a league title, but his time at Aston Villa didn’t go anywhere near as well. There would be an element of gamble with Gerrard, and particularly in the Championship, which is unfamiliar territory for him.

Carlos Corberan - 7/2

Corberan is a familiar face at Thorp Arch having been the club’s under-23s manager for three years leading up to 2020. Since then, he has spent time at Huddersfield Town, leading them to the playoffs, and he had a short spell at the unforgiving Olympiacos after that.

More recently, Corberan took over West Brom in 2022 and turned the Baggies around this season. He almost took them to the playoffs, missing out by three points. The Spaniard has received plenty of praise this season, and as things stand, he would have a few fellow countrymen to work with at Elland Road.

Brendan Rodgers -5/1

The most proven manager on this list, Rodgers is surely the best option, but he is likely the most difficult to get.

Rodgers has proven himself in the Championship, leading Swansea City to promotion. Since then, he has enjoyed an impressive spell with Liverpool, almost leading them to a Premier League title, he has led Celtic to numerous titles, and he also did a fine job at Leicester City. Rodgers won the FA Cup with the Foxes and led them to two European qualifications. He did that despite a period of low investment, and his time at the club ended due to a poor run of form that came in the context of a severely-weakened squad.

Rodgers is on the lookout for a new job

Rodgers can surely get a Premier League job at some point in the next six to eight months, so it might be a big ask to convince him to drop down to the Championship, and he is also likely to command a serious wage.

Lee Bowyer - 10/1

Bowyer has limited experience in his managerial career. He led Charlton to promotion from League One and did a great job there, but that was followed by a forgettable 16 months at Birmingham City. Though, it must be said, few have impressed at St Andrew’s in recent years.

Bowyer enjoyed a fine career as a Premier League player and is fondly remebered by Leeds from his time at Elland Road between 1996 and 2003 due to his no-nonsense midfield approach. But would his appointment excite the entire fanbase? The jury is out on that one.

Michael Skubala - 12/1

Skubala is the fifth favourite, and he is surely the fall-back option. The former coach of Leeds’ development side had a brief spell in charge after Jesse Marsch, and he couldn’t turn things around, but he didn’t get much of a chance. Skubala didn’t seem to want the job, likely knowing he is not truly ready just yet.