Leeds United are back on the lookout for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Sam Allardyce.

The Whites only appointed Allardyce on a short-term contract, and after he failed to keep the club in the Premier League in the limited time he had to turn the ship around, it has been decided that the club will move on. Leeds now have the added task of searching for a new manager and preparing for a Championship season, with plenty of exits likely this summer.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Edwards links

Leeds are said to be considering an ambitious move for Luton Town boss Rob Edwards as they search for a new boss.

According to The Sun, Edwards is in the frame for the Elland Road job after guiding Luton to Premier League promotion. Though, it would certainly be an interesting move for Edwards to pass up a chance to manage in the Premier League to go back to the Championship.

Having said that, Leeds can likely offer him a bigger wage, and perhaps a bigger platform in the long-term.

Summerville interest

Leeds star Crysencio Summerville is attracting interest ahead of the new season.

The forward was one of the standout players for the Whites this season, scoring some important goals along the way, including against Liverpool at Anfield. According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Summerville as they look to move away from any sort of relegation worries next season.