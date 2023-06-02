Leeds United release statement on managerial decision after midweek talks

Leeds United have confirmed Sam Allardyce will leave the club following his four-game spell in charge at Elland Road.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland boss joined the Whites for the final four matches of the Premier League campaign with the brief of keeping the club in the Premier League.

However, with three defeats and a draw from his time in the dugout, Leeds were relegated last weekend with a 4-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

With the club currently in a state of limbo regarding a potential takeover by 49ers Enterprises, the club has moved to clarify an announcement on a new head coach will be made in the coming weeks.

The decision to part with Allardyce was a mutual one after talks during the week to decide the best path forward, with the 68-year-old admitting he was unsure if he would be able to commit to a long-term project at Leeds.

A club statement confirmed: “Leeds United and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam’s spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022/23 season.

“Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached.”

Allardyce said: “It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League. I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity.

"I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.

“At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long- term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”

