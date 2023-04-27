Leeds United might not have been playing tonight but supporters will have been keeping an eye on the other matches as their relegation rivals were in action.

Bottom of the league Southampton had fellow strugglers Bournemouth visiting St Mary’s and a 1-0 win for the Cherries has given their survival chances a massive boost while the Saints now look certain to be heading for the Championship. Meanwhile, Everton needed a big result as Newcastle United visited Goodison Park but it wasn’t to be for Sean Dyche’s side as the visitors ran out comfortable winners with a 4-1 victory.

Both results were significant for Leeds United with the bottom five clubs now all having played 33 matches meaning there are just five matches remaining for them to secure their Premier League safety. Here is the latest outlook in the Premier League relegation battle and what tonight’s results mean for Leeds United:

Leeds remain one point above 18th as Everton lose but Borunemouth move further clear

Southampton remain rock bottom of the Premier League table with just 24 points and are six points behind 17th placed Nottingham Forest and 16th placed Leeds who both have 30 points. Meanwhile, Everton are on 28 points and sit 19th while Leicester City occupy 18th place with 29 points.

Just above Leeds but still within touching distance are West Ham, who have 34 points but have played only 32 matches, and Bournemouth who are on 36 points after their win. Here is how the bottom of the table looks:

Remaining fixtures for Leeds United, Everton and more

The full list of all remaining Premier League fixtures can be found HERE but here is how the run-in looks for the teams positioned 20th to 15th after the latest results:

Southampton (20th)

Newcastle (A)

Nottingham Forest (A)

Fulham (H)

Brighton (A)

Liverpool (H)

Everton (19th)

Leicester City (A)

Brighton (A)

Manchester City (H)

Wolves (A)

Bournemouth (H)

Leicester City (18th)

Everton (H)

Fulham (A)

Liverpool (H)

Newcastle United (A)

West Ham (H)

Nottingham Forest (17th)

Brentford (A)

Southampton (H)

Chelsea (A)

Arsenal (H)

Crystal Palace (A)

Leeds United (16th)

Bournemouth (A)

Manchester City (A)

Newcastle United (H)

West Ham (A)

Tottenham (H)

West Ham (15th)