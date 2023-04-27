Your £194.9m Leeds United starting XI next season if transfer rumours are true - plus safety secured
A look at what Leeds United’s starting XI could look like next season should they survive the Premier League relegation battle.
Leeds United could be in for a summer rebuild of sorts should they secure Premier League survival. The Whites are still locked in a relegation battle, struggling to stay above the dotted line with just five games remaining in their season.
Should Leeds manage to do it, they will need to offload a number of players this summer, while also strengthening in key areas. We have taken a look at the possible starting XI for Leeds in the Premier League next season, taking into account some of the recent transfer rumours.
We have already done the maths, and this starting XI would be worth a whopping £194.9million. Take a look at the possible XI below.