Daniel Farke

Leeds United have eight games left of the season to get through as they look to gain promotion to the Premier League. They are currently top of the table above Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Daniel Farke’s side face Watford away on Friday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club…

Left-back on future

Leeds were interested in re-signing Burnley full-back Charlie Taylor in January but nothing materialised in the end. The defender is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent in late June as things stand.

The 30-year-old has been with the Clarets since joining them back in 2017. He has refused to be drawn regarding his long-term future at Turf Moor and has said, as per a report by the Burnley Express: “I’m not really concentrating on anything past the summer, I’m just happy to be playing every week.

“I’m enjoying my football and trying to do the best for this club and get us as far up the table and out of trouble as much as I possibly can.”

Leeds hailed

Reporter Chris Dunlavy has tipped the Whites to get over the line and back into the top flight. Farke’s men have been in fine form over recent times and will be eager to keep their momentum going.

Writing in the Football League Paper (printed edition, 24.03.24) Dunlay has claimed: “Leeds, though, must be favourites. In contrast to the Foxes, Farke’s men have dropped just two points in the whole of 2024, won 12 of the last 13 games and are unbeaten at Elland Road all season.

“Farke has been there and done it with Norwich. Peripheral figures like Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto have come in to bolster what was already the division’s most formidable attacking unit and even a spate of injuries in defence have not slowed momentum. In short, Leeds look unstoppable.”

Loan man latest

Leeds let midfielder Lewis Bate head to MK Dons on loan earlier this winter to get some more game time under his belt. He spent time at Oxford United in League One last term.