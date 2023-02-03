Leeds United have been selected for television as their FA Cup journey continues.

The Whites almost bowed out of the FA Cup at the first time of asking this year, requiring a late equaliser at Cardiff City to force a replay in the third round. Though, they had little trouble seeing the Bluebirds off at the second time of asking, and they saw off Accrington Stanley in the fourth round to continue this season’s cup journey.

The reward is a tie with either a Premier League or Championship rival, with the draw pitting the Whites against the winner of Fulham vs Sunderland. The two sides drew in their first meeting and will go head-to-head in a replay on Wednesday, February 8 at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds will face the winner away from home, and so they don’t yet know whether they will be heading North or South for the next round. But they do now know that the fifth round clash will take place on Tuesday, February 28th with a 7.45pm kick-off. Those details were confirmed on Friday due to the BBC selecting the fixture for live broadcast.

The game will be shown live on BBC One, regardless of whether Leeds wind up facing Fulham or Sunderland.

Leeds have already lost to Fulham this season, losing 3-2 when the two sides met in the Premier League in October, while the Whites have not faced Sunderland since 2018 when the two sides drew 1-1 at Elland Road in the Championship.