There were celebratory scenes in the away end at Hillsborough on Friday night as Leeds United supporters hailed their side's 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

The meeting of two sides battling at opposite ends of the Championship table was always going to be a high pressure affair - and it was Daniel Farke's men that held their nerve as a goal in each half from Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto gave them three points that ensured they will remain in the automatic promotion places.

With a nervy run-in to the end of the season lying in wait, Farke and his players will hope to make the most of some intriguing home fixtures with the likes of Southampton, Sunderland and Hull City all set to visit Elland Road before the campaign comes to an end.

That means supporters will get a chance to play a key role in helping pushing their side closer towards an immediate return to the Premier League by turning out in substantial numbers, just as they have throughout the season so far - but how does Elland Road's average attendance compare to those at around grounds around the Championship?