Leeds United have received a major boost on the back of Friday night's victory at Sheffield Wednesday with an incredible twist and hammer blow for a key promotion rival leading to a major change.

Leeds moved back into the Championship's second automatic promotion place with Friday night's 2-0 success at Hillsborough which put them one place and one point above Ipswich Town who dropped to third place.

Ipswich then had the chance to move back above Leeds with victory in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at Cardiff City and the Tractor Boys looked set to bag another three-point haul as Kieffer Moore put them 1-0 up with 11 minutes left.

But incredibly, Cardiff pulled off a stunning comeback to record a 2-1 success as a 95th-minute equaliser from Ryan Wintle was followed by a 110th-minute winner from Callum O'Dowda.