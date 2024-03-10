'Really not happy' - Sheffield Wednesday boss on 'key' Leeds United matter and Whites 'pity'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rohl’s relegation-battling Owls caused promotion chasing Leeds plenty of problems in the first half of Friday night’s Championship clash at Hillsborough but entered the break 1-0 down after Patrick Bamford netted in stoppage time.

Rohl, though, bemoaned the fact that Bamford was able to net in the sixth minute of added time after just four additional minutes had been displayed but declared that he would have to take referee Sam Allison’s decision on the chin. The Owls boss felt the timing of the goal was a key turning point as he praised the strength of Leeds but with a feeling of “pity” of what might have been in the second half.

"It was a key point,” said Rohl as quoted by The Star. “Of course he showed four minutes and then it was four minutes more – and everyone can think about if this is a key moment. I’m really not happy about this moment.

NOT HAPPY: Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl during Friday night's defeat to Leeds United at Hillsborough. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

"We were hoping to go in at half-time at zero-zero. I will not speak too much about some decisions. But when I look back at Rotherham, we scored and it was onside – we won and nobody talked about this.

"Against Plymouth at home, we scored and it was onside... Nobody talked about this because we won. Again maybe a decision against us and today we can speak about this - but this is football, we have to take it and keep going."

Speaking post-match to the club’s official website, Rohl said: “It was really a pity because if you go with 0-0 into half time then it could be a different second half. But it was a decision from the ref, we have to accept this and of course we can defend this situation better, we have to do it."

"We wanted to make a fight in this game. I think we tried it. I think from my side we invested a lot in this game. Of course, when you play against a strong opponent then every mistake could be a conceded goal. I think a little bit the key point, the key moment was the conceded goal before halftime