Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

The summer transfer window is now well and truly underway with business getting done across the Championship. Supporters up and down the country will be watching England in Euro 2024 semi-final action this evening but club staff continue to work behind the scenes with just one month left until the 2024/25 season kicks off.

Leeds United have been very busy over the past fortnight, with focus mainly on trimming the fat of Daniel Farke’s squad - albeit two have come the other way in the form of Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns. The other 23 Championship teams will be hoping to battle Leeds for a top-two spot next season and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest major stories from across the division.

Sissoko’s Watford return

Watford have confirmed the return of Moussa Sissoko to Vicarage Road, two years after his initial exit. The veteran midfielder is now 34-years-old and returns to Watford as a free agent, having been released by Nantes following the expiration of his contract.

Sissoko was a regular feature for Watford during the 2021/22 season - their last in the Premier League - scoring two goals in 36 league games. The 71-cap French international also has top-flight experience with Newcastle United and Tottenham, starting for the latter in the 2019 Champions League final.

“It’s a statement signing,” Watford manager Tom Cleverley said. “I think it shows you the ambition that myself and the club have got moving forward. He brings a real powerhouse to the middle of the pitch; he’s a consistent performer. He’s a key figure, someone I was pushing for us to bring in and I’m delighted that it’s happened.”

Hull duo miss flight

Hull City pair Jacob Greaves and Jadon Philogene were both absent from the club’s pre-season flight to Istanbul earlier today as speculation over the pair’s future intensifies. The Hull Daily Mail reports that both have stayed in the UK and look set to join Ipswich Town for a combined £40million plus add-ons.

Greaves and Philogene were two standout performers last season as Hull narrowly missed out on the play-offs - an outcome that cost manager Liam Rosenior his job - and have attracted interest across the Premier League. Ipswich pipped Leeds to promotion and now look set to pluck some of the Championship’s top talent.

Both will have undergone medical tests at Portman Road in the coming days. There is also doubt over the future of Ryan Giles, who was present on the flight amid interest from Middlesbrough.

Rovers stance on transfer links

Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace is keen to keep both Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan amid reports of interest from Championship rivals. The Lancashire Telegraph reports that Dolan will stay with the club but Gallagher is attracting interest, having been on Ipswich Town’s radar in January.

