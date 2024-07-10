Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have announced the latest agreement amid a raft of youth-level deals.

Leeds United Under-21s midfielder Joe Snowdon has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Snowdon’s initial contract expired this summer but a new offer was on the table and the club have now confirmed a further 12-month deal will keep the young talent in West Yorkshire. The versatile midfielder joined as a 16-year-old back in 2020, leaving Manchester City to sign a two-year scholarship with the Whites.

After impressing at Under-18-level, Snowdon signed his first professional contract in January 2023 and was a regular for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s side last season, registering four goals in 12 Premier League 2 appearances. He is expected to remain with the Under-21s for the next 12 months.

A statement from the club said: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Joe Snowdon has agreed to extend his contract with the club, until the summer of 2025. Snowdon has signed a one-year extension and will continue his footballing development with the Whites, which has so far seen him represent the Under-21s on a regular basis.

“The 20-year-old, who can operate in a number of different positions across the midfield, has offered skill and versatility to the team since arriving in 2022. Snowdon played 12 times in Premier League 2 last season, scoring four times. He also made a number of cup appearances and was crucial in supplying assists to his teammates as well. Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Joe on his new deal and we look forward to seeing his further development whilst with the club.”

Snowdon becomes the fifth Leeds United youth prospect to sign a new contract in the last 24 hours, following Harry Christy, Reuben Lopata-White, Joe Richards and Marley Wilson. Snowdon and Christy were both part of the Under-21s side, with the other three young prospects helping Rob Etherington’s Under-18s side reach the FA Youth Cup final, where they were beaten by Manchester City.