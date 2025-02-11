John Eustace could be on the move after proving a thorn in Leeds United's side this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Rovers have vowed to continue their push for Championship play-off place after ‘reluctantly’ granting manager John Eustace permission to speak with Derby County.

Rovers are currently in the sixth and final play-off place, having taken four points in their two games against Leeds United - the division’s joint-best return from Daniel Farke’s side so far. Eustace has been credited with leading their surprise play-off push but could soon be leaving for relegation strugglers Derby, a move which will shock many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having sacked Paul Warne last week off the back of seven straight defeats, Derby triggered Eustace’s £500,000 release clause and despite being 16 places below Blackburn, they look to have convinced the experienced coach. The Lancashire Telegraph reported on Monday evening that the 45-year-old had agreed to take over at Pride Park, with Blackburn having their say shortly after.

A club statement read: “Blackburn Rovers can confirm that head coach John Eustace has requested permission to speak with another Championship club, following the activation of a clause in his contract.

“The club is extremely disappointed by John Eustace’s request to hold discussions with another club at such a crucial stage of the season, but this has now been reluctantly granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With significant investment being made during the January transfer window, with six new additions, several of whom impressed during yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Wolves, the Board and Ownership feel the club are in good position to challenge for one of the play-off places this season.

“With the squad bolstered, key players returning from injury and Rovers currently in a strong position in the Championship, the club and players remain focused on achieving the best possible outcome this season. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

The Lancashire Telegraph add that after taking Blackburn training on Monday morning, Eustace held ‘crunch talks’ with the board and left without the assurances he wanted regarding the future. He reportedly asked the Lancashire club for a new contract and commitment to invest in the squad, demands which seemingly never came.

Derby have been plunged into a relegation scrap following a dismal eight-game winless run, but Eustace is said to be more intrigued by their longer-term plans. Should he guide them to safety - and that is likely, given his experience in similar situations previously - then the Rams have been shown to back their manager and will harbour hope of progressing up the league in future campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately for Leeds, they have already Derby home and away and so won’t have the prospect of facing Eustace, who has been a regular thorn in their side. Daniel Farke has failed to win his last three games against the in-demand manager, losing 1-0 on three occasions before the 1-1 draw at Elland Road on New Year’s Day.