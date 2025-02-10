Leeds United are many people’s favourites to go up and Don Goodman is no different.

Championship pundit Don Goodman believes Leeds United could be set for a comfortable promotion triumph if they come through the next few games unscathed.

Leeds have put themselves in an excellent position with just 15 games of the season remaining, with last week’s dominant 2-0 win at Coventry City opening up a five-point gap on third-placed Burnley. Daniel Farke’s side are now 14 games unbeaten in the league and despite going out of the FA Cup to Millwall on Saturday, they are showing no sign of slowing down.

That form will be tested in the coming weeks, however, with a midweek trip to Watford followed by back-to-back meetings with Sunderland and Sheffield United and the visit of West Brom to Elland Road. But after that March 1 game against the Baggies, Middlesbrough will be the only current top eight team they have left to face in their final 11 fixtures.

"Leeds United are the most well-rounded team in the division, their win against Coventry City was huge,” Goodman told OLBG. “They have scored 13 [12 now] more goals than anyone else and their defensive record is impressive, too. They've got the best balance.

"I can't see any situation where they don't finish in the top two. They've got past Coventry and face Watford away, Sunderland at home, Sheffield United away and West Bromwich Albion at home soon.

“If they get through these next few games, I would imagine they will win the league title by a wide margin. They've been ruthless against teams in the bottom half and still have to face a few of those teams, too."

Daniel Farke is still nine games away from taking a look at the Championship table as Leeds continue to tick off games week by week. Both Cardiff City and Coventry were on strong unbeaten runs as they prepared to face the Whites before conceding nine without reply between them.

Leeds have been scintillating in attack all season, scoring in every league game but one since the end of November. That rare blank came at Turf Moor as they and Burnley played out a tense but drab 0-0 draw last month.

It took 88 minutes for Dan James to register the game’s one and only shot on target, with Burnley evidently happy to rely on their incredible defence to keep Leeds at bay. There was some frustration that the Whites didn’t go for the kill that Monday night but Goodman believes the home side’s approach was testament to the fear Farke’s side have struck into even the best opponents.

"The way Burnley set up at home in their 0-0 draw against Leeds United was a massive compliment to the visitors,” he added. “Burnley dropped deep and didn't take any risks, which was very impressive, but it leaves you asking questions about them. They played with too much respect for Leeds.”

Leeds and Farke will no doubt be wary of the consensus surrounding their promotion chances, with Goodman the latest to predict their success. The Whites are still only two points clear of Sheffield United and five ahead of Burnley, with 45 points still to play for.