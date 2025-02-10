Leeds United youngster Darko Gyabi has been given the opportunity to knock former club Manchester City out of the FA Cup with loan side Plymouth Argyle.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gyabi played a key part in Argyle’s victory over Liverpool in the Fourth Round last weekend, knocking out the Premier League leaders by a 1-0 scoreline.

Ryan Hardie converted a second-half spot-kick for the Championship club after Gyabi’s hooked, overhead pass attempt was charged down illegally by Reds midfielder Harvey Elliott, who used his hand to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth’s win is the most high-profile giant-killing this season and is only the fourth occasion a team top of the Premier League at the time of the fixture has been eliminated from the competition by an opponent from a lower division.

Gyabi’s parent club Leeds were knocked out at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, losing out 2-0 to fellow Championship club Millwall.

The draw for the FA Cup Fifth Round took place on Monday night ahead of Doncaster Rovers’ tie against Premier League Crystal Palace and saw Manchester City drawn against Miron Muslic’s Plymouth side.

Gyabi left City, where he came through the academy, in 2022 for a transfer worth around £5 million. Upon joining Leeds, the midfielder shone in the Under-21 setup and has spent the last season-and-a-half on loan with Argyle having struggled to break into Daniel Farke’s first-team plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth’s trip to the Etihad Stadium at the beginning of next month will see them contest yet another glamour tie with the odds stacked against them. Gyabi is expected to feature having already made 32 appearances for the Pilgrims across all competitions this season.

Argyle could pull off the unthinkable if they are to beat Pep Guardiola’s side, defeating three separate Premier League outfits in the same FA Cup campaign, following their 1-0 victories over Brentford and Liverpool.

The full draw for the Fifth Round is as follows:

Preston North End vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City

Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace vs Millwall

Manchester United vs Fulham

Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City or Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town