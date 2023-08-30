The Whites have sealed the 23-year-old’s signing with days remaining of the summer transfer window as Spence joins up with fellow Spurs loanee Joe Rodon at Elland Road.

Tottenham are understood to have been keen to send the defender out on loan this season with new manager Ange Postecoglou prioritising other members in his squad for his style of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have subsequently become the beneficiary, landing former EFL and PFA Championship Team of the Year inductee Spence on what is believed to be a straight loan deal with no option or obligation to buy.

A club statement released by Leeds on Wednesday morning read: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Djed Spence from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. The full-back moves to Elland Road on a season-long loan deal, becoming the club’s sixth summer arrival.

“Spence would go on to spend the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest and made 50 outings for the Reds in all competitions, playing a key role as Steve Cooper’s side won promotion to the Premier League via the Play-Offs.

“Following the conclusion of his loan at the City Ground and after being named in the EFL and PFA Championship Team of the Year, Tottenham Hotspur moved to secure his services from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad