Leeds United could meet Southampton at Wembley later this month.

Southampton manager Russell Martin hopes to have Che Adams available for the rest of their play-off campaign after the striker missed Sunday’s semi-final first-leg trip to West Brom.

Adams was unavailable for his side’s 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns due to an ongoing calf issue, with Sekou Mara coming in to replace him. The 27-year-old started in the 2-1 win at Leeds the prior weekend but came off on the hour mark, with fitness issues still affecting how much he can play.

Southampton host West Brom at St Mary’s on Friday evening, 24 hours after Leeds United welcome Norwich City to Elland Road for the other semi-final decider. And Martin is expecting to have Adams back, admitting it would be a major boost with the striker in red hot form at the moment.

"I think there was hope he [Adams] would be ready for this one but the risk outweighs the reward,” Martin told the Daily Echo after his side’s draw. "It was quite soon after the game (at Leeds). He's been working. He's been doing everything he possibly can. We'll get him on the training pitch in the next couple of days and then see how he reacts and adapts to that because he's important.

"We missed Che a lot. That’s not a disrespect to any of our other players. I think he's probably been one of our best players for the last four or five weeks. He has been playing the best football I've seen him play since we've been here. He has played with energy.

"He has had freedom with the way he takes the ball and gets the team up the pitch. He is a real goal threat and a physical presence. I think any team is going to miss him. Sekou did fine today and then Ross did really well when he came on. He looked such a threat. Hopefully, we'll have Che back for Friday, all being well.”

While nothing is close to being decided, both Southampton and Leeds will go into this week as favourites to progress having avoided defeat on the road. Both took a very purposeful decision to shore things up defensively and that no goals were scored across 180 minutes of semi-final action is evidence those plans worked to an extent.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke was pleased with his side’s performance at Carrow Road and after replicating the result, Martin adopted a similar stance. “I think they're often cagey affairs,” he said, reflecting on both goalless draws. “I haven't been involved in it myself. It was hot and the Norwich game [vs Leeds] looked hot.