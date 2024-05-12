Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke believes Leeds United took a first step in the right direction as their defensive solidity returned in a 0-0 play-off semi-final first leg against Norwich City.

The Whites played out a cagey 90 minutes at Carrow Road with neither goalkeeper really tested, but it was the visitors who gained control of the second half as the home side faded. Leeds, who had a penalty appeal turned down early on, did put the ball in the net only for the tightest of offside decisions to rule out Junior Firpo’s effort. In the second half Crysencio Summerville and Jaidon Anthony sent efforts the way of Angus Gunn in the Norwich net and Daniel James hung up a dangerous late cross that no one was there to attack.

Farke opted to play midfield Archie Gray in the 10 role, behind Georginio Rutter, in an attempt to shore things up defensively. “One reason was we conceded too many goals in the last away games,” he said. “We know we have creative players and goal threats, we wanted to make sure we used Archie's ability to cover ground, his strength in duels. It was also due to the strength of Norwich, with many technical players, especially in the middle of the park. We had a bit of a problem in the home game against them, we wanted to calm this a bit down. They switch a lot their structure, build up with three. We dealt with it quite well but there were many reasons we chose this and wanted to gain our defensive stability back. After we had this back we turned in order to control the game more and more. It worked quite well.”

Like his opposite number David Wagner, Farke was pleased with both the performance and the result, which sees the sides head to Elland Road on Thursday finely poised. “When you play a play-off semi-final with two legs, an away draw and a clean sheet at a difficult ground is always a good and solid result, a basement situation for the second leg. I'm happy with the performance and result. The last games in the regular season were not great, we conceded too many goals and in away games especially. We wanted to be rock solid today against the ball, didn't allow them to have one chance in play. We also dealt with set-pieces quite well. It was a good effort from my lads. The longer it went we had more control, gained confidence. We put lots of pressure on them, they defended well, well structured. It felt the momentum was on our side but you have to make sure you're not overmotivated and open spaces for counter attacks. Overall I have to say I'm pretty happy. We have a massive game on Thursday evening. It's just half-time.”

Farke was not pleased, however, with what he saw from the match officials. Referee Josh Smith and his team failed to spot a foul on Willy Gnonto that began outside the area and continued into it, while the Leeds boss also contended with the decision to rule out Firpo’s goal for offside. Farke is convinced that Rutter was onside when the ball was played towards him.

“During the game I was 100 per cent convinced [it was a penalty] but watching it back the foul starts outside,” said Farke. “It was definitely a free-kick then, not a penalty but a free-kick should be given. I'm still pretty annoyed with the offside. I can just recommend everyone should have a look on the scouting feed, it's not offside. In doubt you go in favour of the offensive team, it feels like this rule is not in place any more. I'm annoyed. Small details make a difference, if you go in the lead it changes the picture. In the end everyone speaks about Wembley, a £100m game. On this level all the decisions have to be spot on. Perhaps [the referee’s assistant] was a bit scared the whole stadium is moaning if he doesn’t give offside. No, in doubt you give it in favour to the attacker. It's definitely not offside. Have to make sure I'm not too much in a rage. If you want to be in charge of such a game you have to be spot on. I have 12 apologising letters already this season. Whatever, we have to make sure we find a way even though this crucial decision went against us.”