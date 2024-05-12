Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Norwich City as five score 7/10 but two 4s, one 5

Whites winger Willy Gnonto saw his shouts for a penalty turned down in the first half after being caught by Borja Sainz right on the edge of the box as part of a first half in which Josh Sargent headed Norwich’s best chance wide.

Sargent was later forced off injured in the closing stages of the second half as the contest ended goalless, leaving everything to play for in Thursday night’s second leg at Elland Road. Leeds did have the ball in the net in the first half through Junior Firpo but Norwich were saved by an offside flag.