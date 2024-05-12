Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Norwich City as five score 7/10 but two 4s, one 5

Whites winger Willy Gnonto saw his shouts for a penalty turned down in the first half after being caught by Borja Sainz right on the edge of the box as part of a first half in which Josh Sargent headed Norwich’s best chance wide.
Sargent was later forced off injured in the closing stages of the second half as the contest ended goalless, leaving everything to play for in Thursday night’s second leg at Elland Road. Leeds did have the ball in the net in the first half through Junior Firpo but Norwich were saved by an offside flag.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a Sunday lunchtime stalemate at Carrow Road.
1. Illan Meslier
6 - Some wasteful kicking, some careless kicking. Didn't have a save to make. Well protected largely. Photo: Stephen Pond
2. Sam Byram
6 - Unable to progress the ball in the first half, went backwards too often. Improved in the second half. Got stuck in, produced one huge challenge at a big moment. Photo: Nigel French
3. Joe Rodon
7 - Defensively solid. Battled Sargent. Some big headers. Some of his passing wasn't exactly crisp and spot on but in the second half he sent it forward with the necessary accuracy. Photo: Nigel French
4. Ethan Ampadu
7 - Steady away. Kept things calm after a frenetic opening. Didn't ever really look troubled. Photo: Steven Paston
5. Junior Firpo
7 - Solid enough. Got forward. Involved in some of Leeds' better passing moves. Photo: Steven Paston
6. Ilia Gruev
6 - Did a better job of playing forward in the second half. Scampered around, stopped a few breaks with challenges or tactical fouls. Photo: Steven Paston
