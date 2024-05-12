Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds will face Norwich at Elland Road on Thursday evening for a place in the Championship play-off final.

A very strong new Leeds United verdict has been formed upon a prediction made for Thursday’s Championship play-offs semi-final second leg at home to Norwich City.

Sunday’s first leg at Carrow Road ended goalless, leaving everything to play for when the two sides meet again at LS11 in a n 8pm kick-off at LS11 on Thursday night.

The bookmakers, though, are now extremely confident that Leeds will go through as the Whites are now long-odds and no bigger than 1-4 to go through. Leeds were actually no bigger than 1-5 as betting first opened before drifting slightly to 1-4.

Norwich have lost just one of their last seven games yet David Wagner’s Canaries are as big as 3-1 to leave Elland Road having booked their place in the Wembley play-off final.