Very strong new Leeds United verdict in prediction for play-off second leg v Norwich City
A very strong new Leeds United verdict has been formed upon a prediction made for Thursday’s Championship play-offs semi-final second leg at home to Norwich City.
Sunday’s first leg at Carrow Road ended goalless, leaving everything to play for when the two sides meet again at LS11 in a n 8pm kick-off at LS11 on Thursday night.
The bookmakers, though, are now extremely confident that Leeds will go through as the Whites are now long-odds and no bigger than 1-4 to go through. Leeds were actually no bigger than 1-5 as betting first opened before drifting slightly to 1-4.
Norwich have lost just one of their last seven games yet David Wagner’s Canaries are as big as 3-1 to leave Elland Road having booked their place in the Wembley play-off final.
The bookies also expect Leeds to get the job done in 90 minutes as the Whites are 8-15 in the regular match outcome market. Norwich will head to Leeds as 11-2 shots, with 10-3 on offer about the draw.
